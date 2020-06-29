Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.30% of Pool worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,562,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

POOL stock opened at $260.94 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $273.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. Pool’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

