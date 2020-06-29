Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $38.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.09. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

