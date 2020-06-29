Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,580 shares of company stock valued at $528,470 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.