ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ResMed were worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 476.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $185.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $189.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

