Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Holdings Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $40,036,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $30,957,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,295.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:R opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

