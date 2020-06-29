Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 216.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 23,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBR stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.61% and a return on equity of 868.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

