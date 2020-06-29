Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,965 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.26. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

