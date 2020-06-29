Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $14.73 on Monday. P H Glatfelter Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $652.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

