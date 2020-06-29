Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 49,341 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,176,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 49,341 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $833,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson cut their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

