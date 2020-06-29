Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.