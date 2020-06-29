Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $61.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $165.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

