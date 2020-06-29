SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Position Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 69.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 777,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,905,000 after acquiring an additional 300,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 89,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.