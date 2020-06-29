SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $854,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 41.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLG opened at $46.76 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

