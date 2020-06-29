Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,600.00 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 7,300 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,811,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

