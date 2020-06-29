Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $264.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $271.71.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

