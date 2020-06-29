Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $125.00 at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.95.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $104.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 165.56 and a beta of 2.67. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,811 shares of company stock worth $5,254,719 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.