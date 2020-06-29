Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 72,084 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,084 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.57% of Lumber Liquidators worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 130,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.36. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

