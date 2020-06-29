Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $792,000 Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.