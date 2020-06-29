Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,287 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Yeti by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 616,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Yeti by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Yeti by 1,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yeti alerts:

In other Yeti news, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock worth $400,168,595. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $41.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.