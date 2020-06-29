Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,964 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $639.64 million, a P/E ratio of 274.96 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

