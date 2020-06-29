Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $71.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

