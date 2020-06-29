Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $173.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

