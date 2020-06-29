The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 975 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $116.32 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

