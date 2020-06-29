The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $58.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Bank of America dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

