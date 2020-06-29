The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $22,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 783,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,877,000 after buying an additional 125,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 244.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

