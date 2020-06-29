The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.59 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 931,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American International Group were worth $22,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG opened at $29.71 on Monday. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

