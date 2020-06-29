The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 15,690 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,085,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

