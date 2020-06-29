The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

TEL opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

