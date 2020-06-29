Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 914.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chemours by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chemours by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Chemours by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Chemours by 56.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CC opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. Chemours’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

