Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6,974.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 198,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $11.39 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

