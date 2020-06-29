Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 581.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $55.43 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.65.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

