Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,714 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1,095.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 14.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

FSS stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

