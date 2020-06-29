Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.94 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,257 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

