Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 13,664 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,993,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.62. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

