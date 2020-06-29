Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 454.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 188,538 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 139,217 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.