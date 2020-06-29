Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.27% of Jack in the Box worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $32.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $69.84 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

