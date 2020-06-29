Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,598 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

