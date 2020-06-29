Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 202.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $44,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $949.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

