Unilever (NYSE:UN) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of UN opened at $54.51 on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $5,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

