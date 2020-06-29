Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.