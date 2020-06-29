Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,724,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Uniti Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

