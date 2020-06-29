Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,956,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $160.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

