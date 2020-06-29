Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Veritex worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veritex by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 311,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veritex by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $16.21 on Monday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $816.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

