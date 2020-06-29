Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stake Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 413,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 193,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,917,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.