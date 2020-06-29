Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,617 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 131,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NYSE:CNX opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

