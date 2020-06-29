Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 251,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 363,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 153.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

