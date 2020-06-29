Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,407 Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,407 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE PFGC opened at $27.88 on Monday. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.