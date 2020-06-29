Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $707,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bruker by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,477,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 716,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,699,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,190,000 after acquiring an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

