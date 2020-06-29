Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 266.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $52.48 on Monday. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

