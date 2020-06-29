Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $743,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

FE stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

